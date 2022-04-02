KU fans flock Caesars Superdome to cheer on Jayhawks during open practice

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Kansas basketball fans are in New Orleans and said they are not only ready to see the Jayhawks win on Saturday, but also on Monday in the NCAA Championship.

"Oh, I think they just have heart," Cheryl Shoemaker, a KU fan from Overland Park said.

Tons of fans were at the Superdome on Friday to see open practice for the Final Four teams.

"I like seeing how we are looking, and how confident we are and [it] gives me a good assessment for tomorrow," Andrew Theisen, another KU fan said.

Though the Jayhawks will be laser-focused on Saturday, fans said they enjoy the players relaxed ahead of the game against Villanova.

"I like seeing them get loose and I think it really helps their confidence," Jack Theisen said.

Shoemaker and her husband knew the team would go this far.

"I got my plane tickets back in January, like the first week of January," Shoemaker said.

They did that because they just love the team.

"I used my points and I am here," Shoemaker said.

Even cooler, one fan who was at practice has a unique connection to Allen Fieldhouse, and drove nearly 600 miles to see them play.

"They have always been my team. I worked in Allen Fieldhouse, [I] helped put the floor together actually back in the 70s. I go way back," Wes Miller, a KU fan from Tulsa said.

No matter what, all these die hard fans know one thing — they want to win a National Championship.

"Oh we are looking for a win," Shoemaker said.

KU will take on Villanova on Saturday at 5:09 p.m. on TBS.