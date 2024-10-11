KU instructor who was seen on video making comments 'suggesting violence' leaves university

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A University of Kansas instructor who was seen on video making controversial comments during a lecture has left the university.

KU provost and executive vice chancellor Barbara A. Bichelmeyer made the announcement in an update to campus on Friday.

"On Wednesday, we became aware of a video that showed a KU instructor making a highly inappropriate comment in his classroom suggesting violence against individuals for their personal views," Bichelmeyer said. "Upon learning of the video, we immediately met with the instructor and placed him on administrative leave."

A recorded lecture captured the unidentified instructor speaking on elections, where he suggested men who don't vote for women should "be lined up and shot."

The video was posted to social media on Wednesday and went viral, garnering thousands of views, reposts, and comments. It also caught the attention of U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall (R - Kansas).

"The instructor has apologized to me and other university leaders," Bichelmeyer said in the update to campus. "He has explained to us that his intent was to emphasize his advocacy for women’s rights and equality, and he recognizes he did a very poor job of doing so."

Shortly after making the comments, the instructor could be heard asking for that portion of the recorded lecture not be saved.

"Did I say that? Scratch that from the recording, I don't want the deans hearing that I said that," the instructor says.

Bichelmeyer said KU is working to find someone who will take over the responsibilities of the instructor.

