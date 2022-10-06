University of Kansas releases GameDay weekend schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas has released a weekend schedule as ESPN'S College GameDay begins Thursday.

Kansas, ranked No. 19, and TCU, ranked No. 17, will face off at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for a sold-out crowd. GameDay will be stationed on The Hill, northeast of Campanile, with the stage facing to the southwest, KU announced via its website .

Thursday

Activities will commence at 2 p.m. as the GameDay bus plans to pull in near the south end of the stadium. Kansas fans are encouraged to give the GameDay crew members a warm welcome upon their arrival.

Friday

Stage setup will begin at 6:45 a.m. Pat McAfee will host his radio show, the Pat McAfee Show, at noon for about an hour before ESPN's College Football Live broadcasts at 2 p.m., accompanied by Jen Lada, Desmond Howard and David Pollack.

After 2:30 p.m., fans can gather at the bottom of the hill for a warm Jayhawks send off, as players leave for their hotel.

Saturday

Pit opening for attendees begins at 6 a.m. GameDay does not allow any kind of bags, food and drinks, pens, pencils, markers, dry erase boards or signs on sticks in the pit. Restrictions apply only to the pit area.

GameDay will be live from 8 to 11 a.m at The Hill.

GameDay will be at The Hill for the first two hours of the show before they will move inside the stadium for the final few segments.

Fans in the crowd are encouraged to make signs, but vulgar, political, religious, .com, .org, or .net signs will not be permitted. Fans will be subject to a sign inspection prior to taping to ensure they are appropriate.

Admission into College GameDay is free. Tickets are not required.

The university encourages attendees to download game tickets prior to entry in order to make the entry process more seamless.

Parking

Parking lots also open at 6 a.m. for fans with valid parking passes in tailgating lots around the stadium.

Attendees without parking passes may park on the south side of campus or in the 8th and Vermont garage, as well as the garage off 6th and New Hampshire streets. From there, a shuttle will take fans to the stadium, making pick-up stops at lot 72 (Burge Union) and lot 34 (Price Computing Center.)

On campus parking is available in lots 90, 125, 127, 70 and 71. The Central District parking garage will be open. All parking near campus will be closed Friday evening and overnight.

Construction is underway for parts of K-10 and 23rd street. Fans should plan accordingly or seek alternate routes.