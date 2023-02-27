KU student found dead inside dorm room; no foul play suspected, police say

KANSAS CITY MO. — A male student was found dead at a dorm at the University of Kansas on Monday afternoon, but police in Lawrence say there's no foul play suspected.

According to KU Public Safety Deputy Chief James Druen, officers responded to the Lewis Residence Hall at around 1:54 p.m. on a welfare check.

Responding officers located the student dead inside the room.

Though no foul play is suspected, the cause of the student's death is under investigation, Druen said in a press release.

The student's name will not be released out of respect for the family .

Any student who needs someone to talk to in regard to the incident can contact Counseling and Psychological Services, 785-864-2277, or by clicking this link .

—