KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A student at the University of Kansas in Lawrence was found dead in his dorm room on Thursday.

KU Public Safety officers responded to check on a student at the Gertrude Sellards Pearson Residence Hall at around 5 p.m.

Upon the arrival, they found the student. At this time no foul play is suspected.

No other details related to the incident were immediately available.

The university also did not release the student's name.