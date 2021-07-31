Watch
KU volunteer coach qualifies for 100m hurdle semifinals at Tokyo Olympics

Tobias Schwarz/AP
Christina Clemons of the US reacts after winning the 60 meter hurdles at the ISTAF indoor athletics meeting in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (Tobias Schwarz/Pool via AP)
Germany Indoor Athletics
Posted at 9:14 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 22:14:23-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A University of Kansas volunteer track and field coach will advance to the 100-meter hurdles semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Christina Clemons placed second in her heat with a time of 12.91 to continue her Olympic journey. Britany Anderson, of Jamaica, placed first in the same heat with a time of 12.67.

Clemons qualified to compete in Tokyo by placing third in the U.S. Olympic Trials with a time of 12.53.

While attending Ohio State University, Clemons was an 11-time All-American and 10-time Big Ten champion.

