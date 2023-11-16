Kylie Kelce to host field hockey clinic for elementary-age kids in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kylie Kelce, the wife of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, is hosting a field hockey clinic for children in Kindergarten to fourth grade in Kansas City from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Kelce is a two-time All-CSAC First Team and CSAC champion with Cabrini College and Kansas City's Bram Strookman field hockey program, according to the organizers of the clinic.

The clinic, which is open to players with varying experience, will teach participants the fundamentals of the sport through different drills and exercises.

The "supportive environment" will make for a great space for players to enhance their stick handling, passing, shooting and teamwork skills, according to organizers.

Registration for the event is currently full.