KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee's Summit man was killed after his semi left the roadway after a tire blowout.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Quinton M. Wilkes, 25 was Westbound on I-470 at the seven mile marker at 8:30 Wednesday morning when his 2009 Peterbuilt had a tire blowout.

The semi ran off the right side of the highway, overturned and struck multiple trees.

Wilkes was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.