Labor Day travel costs drop, but many Kansas City residents staying close to home

Labor Day weekend travelers will find relief at gas pumps, hotels and airports this year, with costs down across the board compared to 2024.

Despite the savings, many Kansas City-area residents are choosing to stay close to home for the holiday weekend.

Gas prices in Missouri and Kansas are averaging $2.83 per gallon, well below the national average of $3.13. Current prices are rivaling those seen in 2021.

Hotel costs have dropped 11% compared to last year, while plane ticket prices are down 6%, according to AAA bookings data.

Allegra Findley, who is staying home this holiday weekend, noticed the difference at the pump.

"I feel like maybe it's the same as last year, maybe a little cheaper than last year," Findley said.

Findley has a good reason to stay local: her baby is due in about a week.

"Do it now, speak now or forever hold your peace," Findley said with a laugh when asked if she wished she could travel. "Okay, yes. I do. Yeah, I do."

Richard Hackett plans to take advantage of lower gas prices by driving his new Prius just a couple hours outside of town.

"Going back to the farm for a cookout, and going swimming," Hackett said.

He's not concerned about fuel costs for his short trip.

However, not everyone is feeling the financial relief. April Mallon, who is visiting Kansas City with her children before the busy holiday weekend, still found travel expenses challenging.

Mallon relied on help from family to make her Kansas City trip possible.

"He was very generous to help us out so we could come spend time with him," Mallon said while standing next to her father.

She's hoping the downward trend in travel costs continues into the new year.

"I like costs coming down," Mallon said.

AAA warns the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 29, will be one of the busiest travel times ahead of Labor Day weekend. Top travel destinations this year include Seattle, Orlando, New York and Boston.

