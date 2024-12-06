Labor of Love: KU Medical Center professor teaches swimming to kids with autism

PASSING THE MIC TO PEOPLE MAKING A DIFFERENCE:

We know sometimes the news can feel heavy, and at times it can feel like there are a number of issues that can divide us.

So, all this month, we're focusing on a subject that can unite and hopefully uplift us, by passing the mic to people in our community who are making a difference, sometimes in unique ways.

This week, we're profiling the University of Kansas Medical Center professor behind a popular swim program for children with autism.

As she explains, it's a labor of love meant to fill a need that could truly be lifesaving.

LISA MISCHE LAWSON'S STORY:

Three to four times a week, you'll find Dr. Lisa Mische Lawson at a local pool, swimming 4,000 meters, or roughly two and a half miles.

"I find myself in the water relaxing, you can't hear anything except you know your arms underneath the water the sound of the water in your ears. For my own physical and mental health, I can’t think of anything that’s more relaxing," she shares.

She also swims competitively, although she's relatively modest about her accomplishments.

"I prefer to call them events, especially at my age," Lisa says with a laugh. "But yes, I enjoy open water swim meets. So, I’ve done a 20 km swim around Key West, with a friend supporting me in a kayak. Recently, I did a swim in Balta from Gozo back to the island of Malta. That one was a little more competitive. I actually placed in that one."

But it's not her open water accomplishments or her medals that have gained her admiration on area pool decks.

It's a special program she and a colleague created and launched through the KU Medical Center in 2012 to teach kids with autism how to swim.

"When we first started the program, at the very start of our program, a kid drowned in his neighbor's pond just outside of the area that we were reaching. And so I think about those families and those kids, and I hope that no other child in our area drowns from this," Lisa explains.

According to the National Autism Association, children with autism are 160 times as likely to die from drowning as the general pediatric population.

Fifty percent of kids with autism tend to wander away from safe places.

And among those who wander, a six-year study showed accidental drownings accounted for 71% of deaths.

"So, we had those statistics in mind when we were creating this program. kids with autism may also learn differently. They don’t always communicate verbally they often. have trouble paying attention especially when there’s a lot of sensation going on in the environment," Lisa adds.

So, this Sensory Enhanced Aquatics Program has been adapted to their needs, proving to be a big hit with participants and their families, including 5-year-old Jones Wilson.

"Oh my gosh, yes, he looks forward to swim lessons! We come every Monday night so he loves that he loves his teachers," Jones' mom Jessica exclaims.

She adds she loves the independence this gives him to get in the pool on his own with instructors, all while giving her more peace of mind when it comes to water safety.

And for that, she's especially thankful for Lisa's leadership in this program.

"I’m so grateful for people like her who see our family and value our needs that have changed so many lives. It’s a really big deal," she adds.

Word has certainly spread throughout the metro, with some families traveling more than an hour to attend these specialized classes held at the Lenexa Rec Center, along with pools in Merriam and Fairway.

Enrollment has grown from 30 kids 12 years ago to currently anywhere from 60 to 90 participants each session, which runs year-round.

Many of the instructors are KUMC students, too, who teach as part of their curriculum for occupational therapy.

So in many ways, Lisa is helping pass along her love of the water to both the swimmers and their student instructors.

"I love swimming, so I want everyone to love swimming and have an opportunity to love swimming. The students working with the students definitely keeps me involved watching them light up for the first time when they figure out how to teach a kid with autism to swim that keeps me very motivated," Lisa explains.

Because they use KU Medical Center students, they're able to keep the costs for the program down. They also do a lot of fundraising to provide scholarships, so cost is not a barrier to families.

To enroll, you can sign up for the Sensory Enhanced Aquatics Program through the Lenexa, Merriam, and Fairway park districts.

