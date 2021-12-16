Lake Lotawana home destroyed in Thursday fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A house at Lake Lotawana was destroyed in a Thursday morning fire.

The fire began around 5 a.m. on Lake Shore Drive on the northern portion of the lake.

Many small departments were called to fight the fire.

Fire crews are battling a house fire in Lake Lotawana. No injuries or cause at this time. ⁦@KSHB41⁩ pic.twitter.com/oIuuOaAv95 — Jonathan goede (@jgkshb) December 16, 2021

Crews on the scene told KSHB 41 that no one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the house is a total loss.