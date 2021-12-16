Watch
Lake Lotawana home destroyed in Thursday fire

Jonathan Goede/KSHB 41
A home on Lake Shore Drive was destroyed in a fire at Lake Lotawana on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
Posted at 7:39 AM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 08:39:07-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A house at Lake Lotawana was destroyed in a Thursday morning fire.

The fire began around 5 a.m. on Lake Shore Drive on the northern portion of the lake.

Many small departments were called to fight the fire.

Crews on the scene told KSHB 41 that no one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the house is a total loss.

