Landscaping companies continue to deal with inflation, shortages

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Economic challenges keep piling on up for several Kansas City businesses, including landscaping companies getting ready for the warmer seasons.

Mears Lawn and Landscape explained that costs for materials, gas, fertilizer and tools are all increasing, causing the company to have to raise prices anywhere from 10% to 25% depending on the service.

“Last year was the first year ever we had to raise prices in the middle of the year,” owner Will Mears said. “I don't anticipate that we'll have to do that this year, but who knows. Everything is so tumultuous right now. Who knows what's actually going to happen?”

For Mears, fertilizer costs have gone up by more than 25%, gas is up by more than 50% with no signs of stopping and equipment and maintenance is also up by 15%.

“We send out letters to all of our clients as well. If they have really high increases then we'll try to call them, if not email them and reach out to them directly and just make sure that they understand,” Mears said.

Labor costs are also up for Mears, they say from 2020 to 2022 they anticipate about a 40% increase in wages.

“We have been very blessed this year that we don't have a labor shortage this year,” Mears said. “In the last two or three years, we have had a labor shortage. This year so far we're doing pretty good, but again, a lot of that is attributed to the fact that we've had to raise our prices to accommodate paying for quality employees.”

He said customers have been understanding of his situation, but some customers have had to back off due to economic challenges.

Even if you don’t contract a landscaping company, you will be affected by inflation and shortages.

Tools like shovels and wheelbarrows have been hard to find and the plant and flower industry is also being stretched thin.