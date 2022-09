KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pavement repairs will leave multiple lanes closed on northbound I-35 at Missouri Route 210 beginning Thursday at 8 p.m.

At least one lane will be open at all times during construction, but the on ramp from Route 210 to northbound I-35 will remain closed until work is complete Friday at 6 a.m.

The Missouri Department of Transportation recommends travelers seek alternate routes. All road work is weather permitting.