Lansing Correctional Facility inmate found dead Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility in Lansing, Kansas, was found dead Saturday night.

George E. Dobbs, 53, was under observation inside the facility's infirmary, when he was found unresponsive.

Lansing Correctional Facility staff attempted life-saving measure on Dobbs, but he was pronounced dead by emergency medical staff, according to a release from the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The cause of death is not yet known until an autopsy is performed, but it is not initially believed to be related to COVID-19.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and KDOC are currently investigating the death.

Dobbs was serving an 89-month sentence after being convicted for distribution of meth or heroin in Leavenworth County, according to KDOC.

—