Lansing family remembers 2015 visit from Royals players as current team fights for another championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While most of Kansas City hoped for a Royals World Series win in 2015, the Hope family in Lansing wanted a quick recovery for their daughter.

When Brielle Hope was four years old, everyone in her family came down with strep throat.

“All of us got better, except for Bri,” said Lisa Hope, Bri's mother and a Kansas City Royals fan.

Olivia Acree The Hope family remembers a 2015 visit from Royals players.

Lisa Hope said Brielle battled sepsis for 70 days.

Sepsis is a condition in which the body responds improperly to an infection, according to information from the Mayo Clinic.

“We were stuck in her room all day long and she was comatose or unconscious for most of that time, so we just had the Royals games on all the time,” said Lisa Hope.

Brielle’s room at Children’s Mercy Hospital became the Royals room.

“The nurses, even if they weren't assigned to her, they'd pop in to say hello and check the score and pop out,” said Lisa Hope.

The family's dedication to the team paid off.

Just when the family needed a shot of hope, hospital staff said the family had special visitors and might want to have a camera ready.

"Went and got my camera, and few minutes later, Wade Davis and Jeremy Guthrie came in,” said Lisa Hope.

Lisa Hope The Hope family remembers a 2015 visit from Royals players.

The Hope's got to talk with the players while they played with Brielle, and even if just for a moment, they got to hope for brighter days ahead.

“You look for bright spots whenever you can, because it's so stressful, and it was just such a nice thing to have somebody come visit and show they cared,” said Lisa Hope.

The long-term effect from Brielle's battle with sepsis is kidney damage.

Now the family is keeping that hope alive as they cheer on the Royals once more