Lansing School District hires Marty Kobza as new superintendent

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lansing School District’s Board of Education announced Monday it has hired a new superintendent.

The board announced Marty Kobza will take over the top spot effective July 2023.

Kobza has ties to the Kansas City area, serving as superintendent of the Eudora, Kansas, school district before he went to his most recent position as superintendent of schools in Superior, Nebraska, located in the south central part of the state.

"I am very grateful to become part of the Lansing USD469 and the Lansing community,” Kobza said in a release. “During my tours of the district and interview process, I was very impressed with the staff, parents, and leadership throughout the district. Fostering a student-centered environment where our time and resources are utilized to help all students reach their full potential will be our focus as we move forward."

The Lansing School District has roughly 2,600 students in grades early childhood through 12th grade. Kobza will oversee a team of 205 licensed staff, 196 classified staff and 13 administrators, according to the district’s website (https://usd469.socs.net/vnews/display.v/SEC/District%7CAbout%20USD469)

