Lantern Festival lights up banks of Kansas City's Brush Creek

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians cast aside the high temps Saturday afternoon and took to the banks of Brush Creek for a lantern lighting Saturday night.

At sundown Saturday night, dozens of families at Theis Park in Kansas City, Missouri walked south toward Brush Creek, where they dropped water-proof lanterns into the water.

Each lantern was decorated by members of the family and collectively glowed together.

Saturday’s Water Lantern Festival also included live music and food trucks on the big lawn in the shadow of the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art.

