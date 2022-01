KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Warrensburg, Missouri, Fire Department and multiple Johnson County, Missouri, Fire Protection District stations are responding to a large commercial structure fire in Warrensburg on Friday.

According to a social media post from the JCFPD, the structure fire is along U.S. Highway 50, and the fire has spread to natural cover along the highways.

"Water is being hauled to the scene," the post said. "Avoid the area and give personnel space to work."

This is a developing story.