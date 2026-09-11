Large underground rock hit gas line during construction work Friday in Lexington, Missouri.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A large underground rock shifted Friday during a boring operation in Lexington, Missouri, striking an underground natural gas line and causing a gas leak, according to Tom Hughes, the city's mayor.

The incident happened in the area of 429 Business Highway 13.

An alert from the city stated people were evacuated within a 300-foot perimeter. The leak also caused Business Highway 13 to be closed from South Street to Pizza Hut, according to the alert.

Crews were able to stop the leak and no injuries were reported, Hughes said.

Those evacuated were able to return to their homes, the mayor said.

He also said the gas lines were properly marked,

Natural gas leaks have resulted in deaths in Lexington.

READ MORE | Lexington community still healing 1 year after fatal gas explosion

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