Large wildfire forces evacuations in 2 towns near Topeka

MAPLE HILL, Kan. — About 120 people have been evacuated from an area west of Topeka because of a large wildfire, authorities say.

The Topeka Fire Department said in a tweet Friday that western Shawnee County should be avoided. The tweet said residents of Maple Hill and Willard have been urged to go to the nearby town of Rossville.

Shawnee County Emergency Management interim director Errin Mahan said multiple fire departments are on the scene and that the Red Cross also is helping.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag fire danger warning for the area because of gusty winds.

