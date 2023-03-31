Watch Now
‘Large wildfire’ reported in El Dorado, Kansas; evacuations underway

Courtesy Jackson Mitchell
Photo showing a wildfire on Friday, March 31, 2023 near El Dorado, Kansas.
Posted at 3:14 PM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 16:14:43-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency officials say they are working to contain a large wildfire that broke out Friday afternoon in El Dorado, Kansas, about 170 miles southwest of Kansas City on the Kansas Turnpike.

Emergency managers reported the fire just before 1 p.m. Friday on the west side of the community.

The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed both directions of Interstate 35/Kansas Turnpike at El Dorado due to the wildfire. The Butler County Emergency Communications Department is advising motorists in the area to use caution.

Aș fire crews work to contain the blaze, the American Red Cross has set up a shelter for residents at the 4H community building.

The dry conditions in south central Kansas prompted the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center to put the area in an elevated fire risk for Friday.

This is a developing story and may be updated.


