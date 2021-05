KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department battled an apartment fire Tuesday night on Northwest 55th Terrace near Northwest Englewood Road.

KCFD said the fire started around 11:15 p.m. on the third floor of the building.

Three adults and four children were taken down on ladders from the third floor.

Four apartment units were displaced.

KCFD said it appears to be a kitchen fire.