Late night fire significantly damages home in Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple fire crews were called to house fire in Johnson County Wednesday night shortly after 9 p.m.

Crews reported heavy smoke and fire at the home near 180th and Canterbury Road.

Crews initiated a defensive fire attack because of a collapsing roof and unstable walls.

No one was inside and neighbors reported that the homeowners were away.

It took two hours for fire crews to bring the fire out of control.

No injuries were reported, but firefighters found one dead cat and reported another cat missing.

The home suffered significant damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Leawood Fire, Johnson County Sheriffs, Johnson County Med-ACT and Overland Park Fire were all on scene.

