Late Thursday hit and run crash in Kansas City critically injures motorcyclist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered critical injuries after a hit-and-run involving a motorcycle Thursday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. Kansas City, Missouri, police were called to 47th Terrace and Blue Ridge Boulevard on a reported crash.

The investigation revealed that a red Honda Shadow motorcycle was traveling southbound on Blue Ridge. A black Chevrolet Equinox was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Blue Ridge and crossed the double yellow line.

The Chevrolet struck the Honda head on, ejecting the motorcyclist off the motorcycle.

The driver of the Chevrolet fled the scene on foot, but was taken into custody a short time later by officers responding to the scene.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.

An investigation is underway, and includes suspected impairment.

—