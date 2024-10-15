Latinos are growing voter bloc poised to have impact on Missouri election

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

—

Candidates, parties, and campaigns are fighting for the attention of Latino voters ahead of the November 5 general election.

Scripps News reports Latinos are the largest minority group in the United States.

Latino voters in swing states like Pennsylvania could have an impact on the presidential election.

In Missouri, Latinos could make an impact on several ballot issues, according to Patricia Hernandez, who lost her bid for state representative in August's primary.

"We’re not monoliths — we don’t just fit into one category or another," Hernandez said. "We are a wide array of cultures, people, and ethnicities."

Jason Gould Patricia Hernandez

Missourians will vote on whether to restore abortion rights in November and whether to raise minimum wage.

Hernandez said whereas Latinos have historically supported Democratic candidates, deep religious beliefs could keep them from supporting the abortion ballot question.

"Abortion is going to be on the ballot, and I don’t know which way that will go honestly for our Hispanic population," Hernandez said.

She predicts labor issues like raising the state’s minimum wage will also resonate with Latino voters.

"My father recognized that being Mexican, being Hispanic, being the laborers of our community, we deserve a voice," she said. "He’s the one who really got me involved in politics."

Immigration was not the top priority for Latino voters, according to a UnidosUS poll.

Voters in Kansas City listed the economy, healthcare and education as their areas of focus.

To Hernandez’s point, voters disagreed on who is the best presidential candidate to address those issues.

Luis Tapia is voting for former President Donald Trump, believing he’s best suited to address economic concerns.

"The last time, I liked Trump for the president, so I like one more time," Tapia said.

Jason Gould Luis Tapio

Mary Barron, owner of Mary’s Hair Salon, is voting for Kamala Harris.

"I think this country needs a big change, big change," she said.

Jason Gould Mary Barron

Hernandez said it’s up to Latinos to show up at the ballot for their collective voice to make an impact.

—

