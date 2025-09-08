Lawmakers, Attorney Call Redistricting Process Rushed and Questionable at Democracy Town Hall

ODESSA, Mo — Concerned residents packed a town hall hosted by the Missouri House Democratic Caucus on Sunday to hear and discuss proposed congressional maps that would redraw representation across the state.

Gov. Mike Kehoe’s “Missouri First Map” would split Kansas City into three congressional districts, a change Democrats say could dilute urban representation and alter the balance between urban and rural communities.

“There is no reason whether you are a republican or a democrat, there is nothing that has been done in the state of Missouri that would compel another drawing of congressional maps,” state Rep. Patty Mansur said.

The largest change affects the 5th district, which is currently represented by U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, a Democrat. Redistricting historically is done during a census year. Orgainzers say this is unprecedented.

“Normally, the redistricting process takes several months," said Rep. Aaron Crossley. "And we’re doing it in the course of hours right now. And that is scary to me."

Legal advisers at the meeting also criticized the timing and legality of the proposal.

Adam Sommer is an attorney with Harris, Sommer & Peppard in Warrensburg.

“It’s not a census year," said Sommer. "So, that should tell us right there that our constitutional provision hasn’t been met, and so from a legal standpoint I think it’s a very questionable procedure that we’re following for a state."

He called the plan “an attack on voters,” and warned that dividing two military bases into separate districts could force them to compete for the same federal dollars.

“If I represent two military bases, my voice is bigger, I have more impact," Sommer said. "If you split that up, now we have one congress person over here trying to push the agenda for this base and congress person over here pushing the agenda for that base. They can competing agendas at some point, they can drown each other out, they can cancel each other out.”

Wednesday the caucus will hold a rally at state capitol.

We reached out to members of the Republican Party but have yet to hear back.

