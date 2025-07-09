Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical 2026 budget talks continue, proposed cuts would impact staffing

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The city of Lawrence anticipates a $6.6 million shortfall for the 2026 budget, and proposed cuts would impact first responder services.

While the city is proposing to decrease its funding to Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical (LDCFM), the county is looking to increase funding. Both entities share costs of the department.

With the city's current proposal, LDCFM would see a 4% — or roughly $1.5 million — reduction in funding from the city.

The cuts would take a fire truck out of service resulting in an elimination of nine positions and reduce LDCFM's daily minimum staffing requirements from 39 to 36 members.

"Any reduction of staffing, any reduction of first responders that are able to actually be available to respond to calls is very concerning to us as a local," said Simon Stephenson, secretary of IAFF Local 1596.

LDCFM Chief of Staff McKenzi Ezell says the department has acknowledged that it has gaps in service throughout the community, including long response times. At times, there are no available fire trucks or ambulances for additional emergency calls, she said.

The city says the proposed 2026 budget sets the city on track for a sustainable future. City manager Craig Owens said "hard decisions" were made to balance the budget. The city said it took into account community input when creating the proposal.

Currently, the city funds about 64% of LDCFM's budget and the county covers about 36%. The county is proposing to increase its share of costs to 38.25% in 2026.

Douglas County says that proposal would preserve many current resources, like seven 24-hour ambulances. Less positions — 10 as opposed to 18 — would be eliminated if the county increases its funding.

Douglas County Commissioner Karen Willey said there's a variety of options commissioners will discuss next week regarding funding for LDCFM.

"They all have costs to them," she said.

Neither the county's nor city's proposals are finalized.

The city said it's looking forward to continued conversations with the community in the weeks ahead.

"As those conversations continue, we welcome ideas about what alternative reductions could be considered — especially if there's concern about proposed changes to specific services like fire and medical services," the city said in an email statement to KSHB 41 News.

If you have a budget idea you want to share with the City of Lawrence, you can email budgetideas@lawrenceks.org.

