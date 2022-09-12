Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical asks public to avoid 11th, Haskell due to smoke

Fire Truck
Storyblocks
A fire truck is parked in the bay with all of the fire fighting equipment and gear ready to go.
Fire Truck
Posted at 1:50 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 14:50:11-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical is asking the public to avoid the area of east 11th Street and Haskell Avenue on Monday due to smoke from a debris fire.

Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, LDCFM responded to reports of a large column of smoke.

Upon arrival, crews identified a large pile of debris burning, containing cars, tires and plastic pieces, including recyclable appliances and equipment, according to a release from the city of Lawrence.

The fire is expected to burn throughout the afternoon.

The public is asked to avoid the area due to smoke exposure.

There were no injuries reported in the blaze.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock