Lawrence farmer delivers fresh produce to local communities through Harvesters

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Scott Thellman is a first-generation farmer and owns Juniper Hill Farms in Lawrence, Kansas.

"Primarily we farm in the river valleys here because it's just such rich, quality soil," he said.

His produce is being distributed to local communities.

"Certainly, a lot of long hours this time of this year, but it's very satisfying to see our food on store shelves on restaurant plates and organizations like Harvesters," Thellman said.

Just this last week, Thellman's farm was able to deliver approximately 25,000 servings of fresh vegetables to Harvesters in Lawrence. He says Harvesters then distribute that produce to food banks in a 15-county area.

Jason Gould/KSHB

"It is quality, you know, very high quality, the same you would see in a grocery store," he said.

That's because in addition to Thellman donating to Harvesters, the Kansas Department of Agriculture purchases his top-quality produce for the food network. It's through the federal Local Food Purchase Assistance program.

“Personally to me, it not only helps raise the calling of local food in the area, but provide these people who are food insecure with the respect they deserve when they’re shopping for food," he said.

The program is so successful, that Kansas approved additional funding in its budget this year to continue it once federal dollars run out this year.

"It's important to support your local growers and your regional food system to strengthen our food system," Thellman said.

You can donate to KSHB 41's Fill the Fridge food drive for Harvesters here.

