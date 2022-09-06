Lawrence Free State High School student 'detained' following ‘credible’ threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lawrence Police say a Lawrence Free State High School student has been detained in connection to a “credible threat.”

Early Tuesday morning, an employee with the Lawrence School District asked police to investigate a student. Once police located the student, they allegedly tried to speak with him and obtain his backpack, but the student did not cooperate and left the property.

The school resource officer that tried to reach the student called for backup. That second officer eventually got in front of the student as he wanted to a nearby business area and detained the student.

After he was detained, officers learned the student was not armed.

Lawrence Police did not provide additional details of the alleged threat, but described it as “concerning and contained details.”

“The student was then intentionally defiant with school personnel and officers,” Lawrence Police Deputy Chief Adam Heffley said. “The Lawrence Police Department and school district work together daily and will always remain committed to fully investigating any threat.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if the student would face any charges.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—