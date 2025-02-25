LAWRENCE, Kan. — Adam Kellogg started his transition when he started taking puberty blockers at the age of 13.

"Once I got my name changed, I took a couple extra years to still think, 'OK, what is it that I want out of my transition and out of my life?'" Kellogg said.

Lawrence, Kansas, residents react to Senate Bill 63

At 17, Kellogg decided to start hormone therapy, and at 18, he had top surgery to remove his breast tissue.

"It was so life-changing for me in the most beautiful possible way," Kellogg recalled.

He said doing it was as if a weight was lifted from his chest, both literally and emotionally.

Kellogg's journey was long and thought out, but also very positive.

As was the transition of Pastor Deacon Godsey's daughter, Ruby.

"No one was brainwashing anyone, no one was forcing anyone," Godsey said. "It was done ethically, morally, with great care."

That's why Kellogg and Godsey are opposed to Kansas Senate Bill 63, which prohibits gender-affirming care for minors.

The bill originally passed in January and was vetoed by Gov. Laura Kelly. Last week, the veto was overridden by the House 85 to 34.

"As parents, I would argue this is not a risk or a decision that we should take or therefore make for a minor child that will affect them for a lifetime," Rep. Angela Stiens said during one of the House Chamber proceedings.

KSHB 41 reached out to 13 lawmakers who voted in favor of the bill. No one was available for an interview before the deadline.

Godsey wrote a letter of opposition to the bill. He feels strongly that restricting care does more harm.

"Both from a human standpoint, from a First Amendment standpoint, from a freedom of religion standpoint, there's all kinds of levels of concern to it," Godsey said.

Kellogg believes he's happy now because he had the chance to explore his options.

"Giving the space for these kids to explore their identity and to understand who they really are is the key to protecting those kids," Kellogg said. "If you're worried about them making a bad decision, you gotta talk through it."

Godsey and Kellogg are grateful for the experiences they had and want the same for others.

"I don't want them to be robbed of that same joy that I had," Kellogg said.

—