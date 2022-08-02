Lawrence, Kansas, church alleges it was vandalized over stance on Amendment 2

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A Lawrence, Kansas, church alleges it was vandalized in response to its stance on Amendment 2.

Security footage shows a man and woman in masks spray painting the sign outside of the Victory Bible Church, breaking crosses in the yard and spray painting "vote no," "protect choice" and "no forced birth" on the side of the building.

The church had recently put the message "Vote yes, it's a matter of life or death" on its sign out front.

"We are praying for them, we are not angry or upset," said Pastor Leo Barbee about the suspects.

Barbee said he and several other pastors recently went public with their stance on Amendment 2, saying they are in favor of removing the constitutional right to an abortion in Kansas.

"We felt as believers in Christ that we should say something and not stay silent, because I'm convinced that many time the church has been been afraid to speak truth," Barbee said.

The vandalism doesn't sit right with community member Ben Sikes.

Even though he disagrees with the church's stance, he said the vandalism crosses a line. He even offered to help clean up the damage.

"It's going to turn people off, it's going to be able to be used as a tool that says look at the people that are trying to say vote no, they cross lines, they don't believe in the rule of law," Sikes said.

Barbee said he's going to leave the spray paint up for a few days after the election.

"We just want to say to those that did it, we love you, we're praying for you," Barbee said.

