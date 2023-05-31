Lawrence law enforcement actively search for additional kidnapping suspects

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lawrence Police Department investigators are searching for additional suspects after one suspect was arrested Tuesday night in relation to an alleged kidnapping that took place on Monday morning.

Police say they found a 65-year-old man in a neighboring city who told police he was kidnapped from his home in the 4600 block of Nicklaus Drive in Lawrence, Kansas.

Lawrence patrol officers and investigators surrounded one suspect's workplace on Tuesday night.

The suspect, Tahreon Lamont Allen, 20, attempted to flee on foot but officials "quickly and safely" took him into custody, according to a press release. He was booked into the Douglas County Correctional Facility.

Per a press release, because this investigation is still "very" active, releasing additional details could impede on law enforcement's investigative efforts.

LPD said it will release more information as it is able to, and encourages anyone with information to contact its investigation unit at (785) 843-TIPS (8477).

—