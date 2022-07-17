Watch Now
Lawrence man dies in motorcycle crash in Lenexa

E.W. Scripps
Posted at 6:43 AM, Jul 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-17 07:43:14-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lawrence man died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash that occurred while exiting the Interstate 435 in Lenexa, Kansas.

Skylor Jo Brummer, 35, was driving a Honda CBR1000R motorcycle at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

While exiting I-435 to Lackman Road, the motorcycle went off the side of the roadway into a grassy median and rolled over, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

KHP says he was wearing a helmet and gloves but no other protective gear.

Brummer was declared dead at the scene.

