Lawrence man dies in motorcycle crash in Lenexa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lawrence man died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash that occurred while exiting the Interstate 435 in Lenexa, Kansas.

Skylor Jo Brummer, 35, was driving a Honda CBR1000R motorcycle at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

While exiting I-435 to Lackman Road, the motorcycle went off the side of the roadway into a grassy median and rolled over, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

KHP says he was wearing a helmet and gloves but no other protective gear.

Brummer was declared dead at the scene.

