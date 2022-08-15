Lawrence Memorial Health Cancer Center earns accreditation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lawrence Memorial Health Cancer Center has earned accreditation from the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), the center announced in a release Monday morning.

Accreditation from NAPBC, a program by the American College of Surgeons, is given to breast centers that meet leadership, clinical service, community outreach, professional education and patient quality improvement standards, according to a release.

“Accreditation from the NAPBC recognizes the patient first care that our care delivery team, in collaboration with our patients, is able to provide and confirms our commitment to caring for people with breast disease,” LMH Health vice president of clinical excellence Janette Kirkpatrick said in a statement.

A site visit is performed every three years for centers looking to receive accreditation.

“Being part of NAPBC offers a wealth of resources for our team and patients so we can continue to deliver the most up-to-date care available,” LMH oncologist Jodie Barr said.

Information on clinical trials and new treatment options was one of the resources cited by LMH in the release.

