Lawrence motorcyclist injured after being ejected on K10

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lawrence motorcyclist has apparent serious injuries after he was ejected from his vehicle on K10 in Johnson County, Kansas.

William Riggs, 63, was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson east on K10, at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

A red truck merged into the lane Riggs was occupying, so the motorcyclist moved onto the right shoulder to avoid contact with the vehicle.

The Harley Davidson overturned after it lost control in loose gravel and grass on the shoulder. The motorcycle came to a stop at Renner Road. Riggs was ejected from the vehicle.

The red truck continued to drive after Riggs' vehicle overturned.

KHP says Riggs was taken to an area hospital and is said to have serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet.