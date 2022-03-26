Lawrence Police Department bans chokeholds, no-knock warrants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lawrence Police Department announced Saturday it is banning chokeholds and no-knock warrants.

Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart said the change comes after meeting with community members to hear their input and concerns about the department.

"National news coverage of tragic events has brought many questions and comments surrounding the department’s approach to chokeholds and no-knock warrants. As we seek to reimagine policing in Lawrence, including being responsive to our community, I am banning no-knock search warrants and chokeholds," Lockhart said in a statement.

While the department says these tactics were not a part of its practice, they are now officially banned.

The release says that no-knock warrants were commonly used to surprise occupants in the 1990s when serving warrants on drug houses with "heavily armed individuals." Lockhart said this approach does not prioritize human safety and is now specifically banned in the Lawrence Police Department's policy.

"This tactic is one that should not be part of any law enforcement tactical strategy. Surprising residents with a dynamic entry, as recent incidents have demonstrated, is not safe for officers or residents," he said.

The new policy emphasizes deescalation and the value of human life, according to Lockhart.

"These changes are part of what reimagining policing in Lawrence looks like and how our community envisions policing in Lawrence,” he said.