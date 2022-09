KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lawrence Police Department are investigating after a man found human remains in a wooded area on Monday afternoon.

According to the department, the man found them in a wooded area south of Bob Billings Parkway just east of Kansas Highway 10.

The man who found the remains later went to a nearby convenient store to call police.

At this time, the police said no foul play is suspected.

Police are working with forensic experts to identify the victim.

—