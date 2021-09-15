Lawrence police investigating sexual battery incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lawrence Police Department is investigating a sexual battery incident that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to the department, the incident happened in the 1000 block of Alabama Street in Lawrence.

A female victim reported the suspect followed her from the area of 11th Street and Mississippi Street and forced her near the 1000 block of Alabama Street.

He then threatened her and tried to touch her inappropriately.

The suspect is described as a tall male, in his late 20s, with a beard and was wearing a sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at (785)-832-7509.