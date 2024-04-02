Lawrence police look to arrest Cole Brings Plenty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lawrence police said Tuesday they are attempting to locate Cole Brings Plenty in connection to a domestic violence incident on Sunday, March 31.

Cole Brings Plenty appeared in the television show "1923" and is the nephew to Mo Brings Plenty, a star on "Yellowstone."

A police spokesperson said officers responded Sunday on reports of a female screaming for help, but the alleged suspect — believed to be Cole Brings Plenty — fled before officers arrived.

Lawrence police used traffic cameras that show Cole Brings Plenty southbound on U.S. 59 Highway in a white 2005 Ford Explorer with Kansas plate "368PXB."

Police say they are limited in the amount of information they can release because the incident was domestic violence related.

Also Tuesday, Yellowstone co-star Cole Hauser issued an appeal on social media for help in locating Cole Brings Plenty.