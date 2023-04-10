Lawrence police respond to fatal crash Monday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lawrence Police Department responded to a fatal crash Monday morning at the intersection of McDonald Drive and Rockledge Road in Lawrence.

The intersection of McDonald and Rockledge is closed following the crash. Police say it will be closed "for some time."

Lawrence police say the closure will impact traffic traveling to and from Exit 202 on Interstate 70.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

It is not known how many people died or were injured in the crash, or how many vehicles were involved.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.