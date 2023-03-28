Lawrence Public Schools board votes to close 2 elementary schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lawrence School Board voted to close two elementary schools, despite dozens of families asking them not to at a meeting Monday night.

Board members voted 4-3 on two separate motions to close Broken Arrow and Pinckney Elementary Schools.

At the meeting, superintendent Dr. Anthony Lewis said the though the decision to close the schools was tough, it was necessary.

Lewis said the closures would allow the district to raise the pay of teachers and also help the district balance out the district's budget.

Still, community members were concerned with what the closures could mean for the community.

"It's all sort of numbing, I mean we been through this so many times before," a community member who was opposed to the closures said. "What we lose is a real connection to community. These schools are communities and are closely tied to neighborhoods."

—

