Lawrence residents to start paying for rec center access as city faces budget deficit

For the first time ever, Lawrence residents will begin paying fees to enter the city's recreation centers in 2026.

Lawrence's Park and Recreation was asked to close a $1.8 million gap in the department's budget after he city projected a $6.6 million shortfall in 2026.

On Tuesday, city commissioners voted 3-2 to implement the fees as proposed in January. Vice mayor Mike Courtney advocated for a pause in implementing the fees. He cited several alternative methods in the city's Parks, Recreation and Culture Comprehensive Master Plan to generate revenue in place of the fees. Commissioner Kristine Polian joined Courtney in voting for the pause.

“I’m also encouraged because the three commissioners who voted for the fees also expressed interest in re-evaluating that after a year of implementation," said Lawrence resident Holly Krebs.

Krebs spoke at this week's city commission meeting in opposition of the fees.

Almost 82% of Lawrence residents opposed the fees in the city's survey.

“There are other methods we could do to raise the fees other than charging the residents of our town," said Lawrence resident Carol Kummer.

Kummer started a petition that gathered over 3,800 signatures in opposition of the fees.

Some alternative methods discussed at this week's city commission meeting included establishing a foundation for the Parks and Recreation department that can accept donations, increasing sponsorships, exploring grant options, among other ideas.

The city provided the following statement to KSHB 41 News:

“We understand how difficult it can feel when none of the options for solving a financial challenge seem to align with community values that prioritize free and open access. That tension is real, and it’s something we’ve spent a lot of time listening to and working through.

These facilities are community spaces, and caring for them in a sustainable way does come with costs. Our responsibility is to balance long-term financial stability with meaningful access. To respond to those concerns, we’re providing access support through scholarships, fee-free hours for youth under 18, all designed to make participation easier for those who need it.

Our commitment is to keep these spaces welcoming, well-maintained, and accessible, while continuing to listen and adjust as we move forward.”

The city has created scholarships for qualifying residents who can not afford the new fees and access will remain free for Douglas County youth.

City staff estimates the new fees will generate $450,000 per year.

For now, fees will not be implemented at the city's Community Building for a three-month trial.

Krebs said she understands the deficit the city is facing.

“But we also understand that budgeting is a process of prioritizing values, and our community has been so clear that we value Parks and Rec facility access as a core city service," she said.

Both Krebs and Kummer said they believe keeping the Community Building open is a good first step.

"But we need to go further," Kummer said.

