Lawrence School Board announces which schools could close

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence School Board revealed Monday to parents and staff which schools are on the chopping block - and how much money the district says cutting them could save.

The idea of closing schools isn't any more popular with protestors, who once again lined up outside district offices and chanted before Monday night's school board meeting.

Erica Hunter is a former Lawrence educator and has been to both meetings this year about school closures. She believes there must be alternatives.

"And there are other ways to do this, I'm confident that there are," she said.

The district isn't so confident.

Superintendent Dr. Anthony Lewis says the only way to come up with enough money needed to raise wages is to shut down three elementary schools and repurpose one middle school.

"We are serious about addressing our staff wages," Lewis said. "And I'll just say it, our people are more important than buildings."

The buildings in danger of closing are Woodlawn Elementary, Pinckney Elementary, and Broken Arrow Elementary.

The proposal also includes repurposing Liberty Memorial Central Middle School.

The district projects the closures and repurposing could save more than $4.7 million.

Emily Boedeker, a music teacher at Woodlawn Elementary, told KSHB 41, "Really, I think we're all worried about the kids."

She says if certain schools would close, it could force young students to walk across a busy bridge across the Kansas River and other students have to cross busy streets.

Boedeker worries bussing may not be available for those students.

The proposal is a tough pill to swallow, but Dr. Lewis says there's no more room for budget band-aids if the district is truly serious about raising staff wages.

"We've approached this over 20 years ago for a period of maybe four to five times," he said. " And I have to ask this community, do we really mean what we say?"

According to a draft timeline from the district, it plans to update the community again within a month, before holding public hearings on the closures and a potential vote.

