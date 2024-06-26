Lawsuit claims birthday party guests got sick after eating at Leawood, Kan., Hereford House restaurant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Guests got sick after eating food at a birthday party for an 80-year-old in a Hereford House banquet room in Leawood, a civil lawsuit filed in Johnson County claims.

The party happened April 20, 2024, about a month after Jace Hanson was hired to work in the kitchen at the popular steak restaurant.

Hanson is charged in Johnson County Court court with more than 30 criminal counts, including criminal threat and criminal damage.

An affidavit filed in support of the criminal charges revealed Hanson would contaminate food by rubbing it against his genitalia and other body parts before it would eventually be served to customers.

Like others who have filed lawsuits against the company which owns the Leawood restaurant, the plaintiffs in the latest case state they became sick within hours of eating various entrees, side dishes, salads and deserts.

Hanson is scheduled to be in Johnson County Criminal Court on July 10 for a hearing.

His bond is $500,000.