Leaky water main prompts boil advisory in Buckner, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A boil advisory was issued Friday morning for some Buckner, Missouri, residents after a water main leak early Friday morning.

City Administrator Joe Bobadilla says a water main leak was repaired overnight.

A boil advisory has been issued for all residents North of 24 Highway, and residents in the area starting at South Osage in between 24 Hwy to the railroad track and all residents of South Osage.

Water samples will be tested in the City of Independence lab this morning.

Test results take 12 to 24 hours to get back. The boil advisory will be lifted if the results come back normal.

