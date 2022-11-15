Learn 2 Drive KC offers winter driving safety tips

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — As the first snow of the season falls in the Kansas City area, KSHB 41 News went to Learn 2 Drive KC , a driving school in Independence, Missouri, for advice on how to drive safely in winter weather.

“Just remember: ice and snow, take it slow,” instructor Jade Sifers said.

Sifers teaches teenagers and adults to drive specializing in beginner, defensive driving and anti-road rage classes. Here’s her advice for driving in the snow.

Be prepared: scrape all the snow and ice off your car before driving. Place a blanket and bottled water in your car in case you get stranded. Check your car’s fluid levels, tire treads and tire pressure levels.

“Use your defrost if there is still remaining ice on the windows,” Sifers said.

Be informed: research road conditions before driving. Plan for extra time in your commute. Sifers suggest drivers place their hands at 9 and 3 on the steering wheel, instead of the traditional 10 and 2.

“The new best practice is [placing your hands at] 9 and 3. You want your hands to be equally balanced on the wheel,” the instructor explained.

Be aware: Sifers said drivers shouldn’t use cruise control in a snowstorm. She also suggests drivers leave plenty of room between the vehicles in front and behind them, roughly five seconds.

“Braking too quickly or accelerating too quickly can cause you to spin out. So you definitely need to take it slow,” Sifers said.