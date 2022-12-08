Learn about KC Streetcar’s riverfront extension at Thursday's meeting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The public can learn more about the Kansas City Streetcar’s riverfront extension plans during a meeting Thursday night.

KC Streetcar Authority plans to unveil renderings of platforms, the route map and other details at the meeting.

There will also be a discussion on plans to build a pedestrian and bicyclist bridge alongside the existing Grand Boulevard bridge from 2nd Street to Front Street.

The meeting takes place from 5-7 p.m. — the public can come and go any time during the two-hour period — at Port KC’s headquarters in the southeast corner of the Union Berkley Apartment complex at 110 Berkley Plaza.

Representatives from the streetcar, city of Kansas City, Missouri, Port KC and the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority will be present at the meeting.

The riverfront streetcar extension will add roughly 0.7 miles to the route. Leaders hope to break ground in 2023 and complete the extension in 2025.

It will cost approximately $35 million to build, with about $14 million coming from a federal grant. The riverfront extension will remain fare-free for riders, like the existing streetcar route.

Extending the route will carry the streetcar from 3rd Street and Grand Boulevard down to Berkley Riverfront Park, ending about a quarter mile west of the new KC Current women’s soccer stadium site.

As the pedestrian bridge project nears completion of its planning stage, the city hopes to break ground on the roughly $6 million project in 2023.