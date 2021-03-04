Learn more about Platte County Schools’ ballot initiative Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leaders from the Platte County, Missouri, R-3 School District will host an information session Thursday evening to answer questions about a no tax levy bond initiative on the April ballot.

District leaders are quick to point out the bond will not raise taxes within the district.

Superintendent Dr. Mike Reik said the district can offer the bond without raising taxes for two reasons. First, he said the district has paid off previous bonds faster than anticipated. And second, the tax base is growing as more development takes place within the district boundaries.

“If you look at school districts that are 1,500 students or more, by percentage, we are the number three fastest-growing school district in the state,” Reik pointed out.

That growth is one reason the district needs $73 million from the bond proposal. The money will fund four major projects:

Build a new middle school in the southern part of the district, specifically for sixth through eighth grades. Right now, in the southern part of the district, Pathfinder Elementary welcomes kindergarten through fourth grade students. Barry School serves fifth through eighth grades.

Convert Barry and Pathfinder into pre-kindergarten through fifth grade schools.

Begin rebuilding Platte County High School in Platte City.

Improve safety, security and technology at all district facilities.

Reik said the new middle school will promote equity throughout the district. Right now, students at Barry School join other students about 15 miles away at Platte City Middle School to form one team for extra-curricular activities like athletics.

“This will allow us to make sure we’re offering the same programming no matter where you live in the district,” Reik said of the new comprehensive middle school proposed for the northwest corner of Missouri Route 152 and North Platte Purchase Drive in Kansas City, Missouri.

The district’s lone high school is located in Platte City. It is the product of several additions and combinations of buildings since the 1960s.

Some science lab rooms do not have sinks. The cafeteria and gymnasium are not large enough to support the 1,300 students who currently attend. The grounds also require accessibility improvements. Reik said rebuilding and renovating were about the same cost, but rebuilding gives the district more options.

“In terms of value, when you’re looking at costs being comparable, we want to get the greatest value out of our investment. So the rebuild made the most sense,” Reik explained.

Voters will cast their ballots on the issue on April 6.

Anyone can attend an informational meeting Thursday, March 4, 2021, in the gym at Pathfinder Elementary School, 1951 NW 87th Terrace, Kansas City, Mo., at 6:30 p.m.