Learning Experience, Make-A-Wish partner for Let’s Grant Wishes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Learning Experience at the Academy of Early Education is partnering with Make-A-Wish to teach children about helping others and making a positive difference.

Organizers are raising donations that will go toward educational opportunities to work together to make the world a better place.

On Friday, kids in Overland Park learned about kindness and giving to others.

Locations across the country are donating to the effort, with a goal of raising $1 million.

